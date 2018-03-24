Calendar » Musical Experience Benefiting Doctors Without Walls - Santa Barbara Street Medicine

March 24, 2018 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

On Saturday, March 24 from 6-9p, as we continue our 10th anniversary celebration(s), we would like to invite you to join us for a fun musical experience at Wine Therapy, 732 State Street. 10% of sale proceeds will go to Doctors Without Walls - Santa Barbara Street Medicine.

SB Music Foundation Presents: Underground Sounds! A new music series that promises remarkable performances in very special spaces.

Underground Sounds at SB Wine Therapy features Tariqh Akoni along with a rotating cast of incredible musicians who support some of the best singers in the business.

In March, Tariqh will be joined by RANDY TICO on bass & Mario Calire on drums! All genres of music will be represented with a different guest artist each time. March 24 will showcase

Brandi Lentini, backed by Tariqh's trio.

No cover. Come support local music!

"Music Matters" 10% of sales will to go to Doctors Without Walls - Santa Barbara Street Medicine.