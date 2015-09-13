Calendar » Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition A Multimedia Performance With The USC Thornton Symphony

September 13, 2015 from 3:00 pm - 5:00pm

The Granada Theatre is pleased to present Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition with The USC Thornton Symphony and world-class conductor Carl St.Clair in a spectacular multimedia event on Saturday, September 12 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, September 13 at 3:00 pm. In extraordinary fashion, Pictures at an Exhibition blends the music of the USC Thornton Symphony with the animation of eleven different artists from the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

The performance features animation directed by USC School of Cinematic Arts faculty Michael Patterson and Candace Reckinger, in collaboration with animation artists from USC. The multimedia performance is made possible by Muséik, a technological breakthrough developed by Ion Concert Media that allows a human operator to “play” the animated visualizations in sync with a live performance. Ion Company founder Scott Winters will be seated within the orchestra, taking cues from the conductor like the other musicians.

The concert program includes the overture to Glinka’s opera, Ruslan and Ludmilla, as well as Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with virtuosic pianist Daniel Pollack, professor of Keyboard Studies at USC Thornton.

Pictures at an Exhibition will be a multimedia event like you’ve never seen or heard before, and bringing some of the finest pieces in classical music to California’s Central Coast. Ticket prices range $14 - $54 and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office. Please click here to purchase, or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222.