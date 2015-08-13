Calendar » Mustang Waterpark Under New Ownership – Providing Exceptional Customer Service

August 13, 2015 from 10:30 am - 5:00 pm

A staple amongst the oak studded hills, Lopez Lake’s popular waterpark announced that the family owned and operated Mustang Waterpark is under new ownership by Nick and Allison Duggan. With a background in business as well as parks and recreation, the Duggan’s feel the most important part to owning any kind of business is customer service.

Big kids at heart, the Duggan’s family of four knew they would have a massive undertaking signing on to own and operate their own waterpark. With the help of their two daughters pitching in at the ticket booth and snack stand, they were confident in the abilities to make it work and provide their customers with the best customer service possible.

“I grew up in a family business where we owned supermarkets and customer service was always the top priority but owning my own waterpark, that was something completely new to me,” said Duggan. “Being a part of a community that has embraced us as one of their own, we’ve got a big commitment to them and the waterpark they love so much.”

With the new ownership, the Duggan’s immediately took to making some much needed renovations to the park and added more staff so that it was ready for the summer season.

“When we bought the park, we wanted our customers who grew up with the park to be able to make new memories with their families but at the same time feel safe being there,” said Duggan.

“We’ve resurfaced the slides, added more seating and redid the decks. We’ve also doubled the staff including more lifeguards which helps to make the parents feel at ease and allows everyone to enjoy themselves.”

Since opening for this year’s summer season, with the increased customer service, the Duggan’s have seen a 30 percent increase in ticket sales over last year. With a goal to make the park even more family friendly, the new owners are incorporating family oriented features and special events including a special character meet and greet with every children’s favorite Nickelodeon character, Dora the Explorer.

“We’ve really listened to what our customers wanted and what they would like to see in the future,” explained Duggan. “It’s been hard work updating the place but when kids come up and say this is the best day ever and parents say thank you for making the park better for them, it’s all worth it.”

For Mustang Waterpark’s hours, ticket information and more, go to www.mustangwaterpark.com

About Mustang Waterpark:

Nestled in the hills of Lopez Lake recreation area, 10 miles east of Arroyo Grande, on the Central Coast of California, Mustang Waterpark opened in 1978 with two simple waterslides. Over the decades the park has become a favorite destination for central coast families looking to spend time together while beating the summer heat. In 2015, local residents Nick and Allison Duggan, became the new owners and operates of Mustang Waterpark, offering exceptional customer service and family-friendly fun to all ages.