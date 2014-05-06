Calendar » My Brother’s Keeper? The Intracommunal Practice of Love and the Redifinition of Diversity

May 6, 2014 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

There is a limited range of ideas and actions in our current definition of diversity. If the vision of diversity attempted to include people of color in the institutions that excluded them historically, such inclusion did not (and perhaps never intended to) dismantle the structure of racial power in the U.S. Nonetheless, we live in a moment of social and political unraveling in which we witness, disavow, or simply live with unearned advantage or undeserved suffering. We need to reconfigure the work and politics of diversity. Our ideas about, and our practices, and commitments to diversity need to ask and answer the questions that are valuable to communities of color. These questions are formed, debated, and answered in struggle. Paying attention to intracommunal practices of revolutionary love, care, and support enable us to seek new meanings and values of diversity based on the collective consciousness towards social justice that these very communities envision. Felice Blake is Assistant Professor in the Department of English and Director of American Cultures & Global Contexts at UCSB. Co-sponsored by American Cultures & Global Contexts; AntiRacism, Inc.; the Office of the Associate Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Academic Policy; and the Office of Equal Opportuniry & Sexual Harrassment/Title IX Compliance.