Calendar » My Life in China

July 21, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) for My Life in China, the third film of the 2017 Asian American Film Series!

In the documentary My Life in China, a story of migration is passed down from father to son, as filmmaker Kenneth Eng and his father retrace the precarious steps his father took in search of a better life; ultimately asking the question, what does it mean to be both Chinese and American? (2014, 1 hour 21 minutes, directed by Kenneth Eng)

Q&A with Director Kenneth Eng will follow the screening.

Watch the trailer: https://vimeo.com/161994736

Doors Open 6 PM | Screening 7 PM

Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara (behind Playa Azul)

Tickets: Free for SBTHP members, $5 suggested donation for non-members

*Free parking in lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido Streets (behind Panino)

*Pre-film box meal from Szechuan Restaurant will be available for $10 starting at 6 PM. Call SBTHP (965-0093) or email [email protected] to reserve a box.

For more information: www.sbthp.org/aafs or (805) 965-0093

ABOUT THE FILM SERIES

SBTHP's Asian American History Committee is dedicated to exploring the Nihonmachi and Chinatown that emerged out of the ruins of the Santa Barbara’s Spanish period fort in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Each July over three Friday evenings, we host three public screenings of films that speak to the Asian American experience in the western US. Film selections address a broad range of historical and modern topics, such as the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII, Chinese American adoptions, and the contributions of key Asian American figures. This film series is made possible by the generous support of the George H. Griffiths and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation.

2017 Asian American Film Series:

July 7: Off the Menu: Asian America

July 14: Comfort

July 21: My Life in China

July 28 - special fourth screening: Santa Barbara premiere of George Takei's Allegiance