Calendar » “My Life: So Far, So Good” Exclusive Donnie Nair Book Signing/Reading

August 16, 2018 from 2:00 PM

You’re cordially invited,

Donnie Nair of Carpinteria is a Coastal View News columnist who’s been called a “90-something with more giddyup than a 40-something”. Find out why this mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, real estate agent and community volunteer says, “I’ve had a wonderful life, and when it wasn’t wonderful, it was interesting.” Join residents, families, friends and neighbors as Ms. Nair hosts a book signing and readings from her humorous memoir “My Life: So Far, So Good”.

Complimentary refreshments will be served.

EVENT: “My Life: So Far, So Good” Donnie Nair Book Signing / Reading

TIME: Thursday, August 16th 2:00pm {FREE Admission}

PLACE: GranVida Senior Living and Memory Care 5464 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013

RSVP: Call 805.881.3032 by Tuesday, August 14th or register at GranVidaSeniorLiving.com/RSVP