Mysteries of Christmas Concert

December 16, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Come join the Quire of Voyces for our Mysteries of Christmas concert in St. Anthony’s Chapel on the campus of the Garden Street Academy. This Christmas Concert features a cappella works by Spanish Renaissance master, Thomas Luis de Victoria, along with beautiful contemporary and modern pieces that are sure to lift your spirits at this special time of year. We wish you all the joy of the season and look forward to seeing you on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00pm and Sunday, December 17 at 3:00pm.