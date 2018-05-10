Calendar » Mystery as History: A Literary Salon and Happy Hour

May 10, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

The Women's Literary Festival of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce our salon-style literary happy hour: Mystery as History. Join mystery writers Naomi Hirahara and Jacqueline Winspear as they discuss how historical events framed their fictional stories and characters. Naomi Hirahara' protagonist is Japanese gardener, Mas Arai, living in and work in Los Angeles before and after WWII. Maisey Dobbs is Jacqueline Winspear’s sleuth who inhabits the world of England during WWI. This dialogue will make you a mystery aficionado if you are not one now.