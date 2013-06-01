Calendar » Mystery in Masterpieces

June 1, 2013 from 6:00 PM

SBMA’s Women’s Board hosts this unique and popular fundraising event, combining an elegant evening of sleuthing with spirited competition and exceptional prizes. Guests enjoy fine wine, cocktails, and sumptuous hors d'oeuvres while unleashing their inner detective to unravel the Mystery and follow the clues hidden in the Masterpieces. Winning Sleuths must possess cunning and wit; knowledge of art is not required.