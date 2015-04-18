Calendar » Mystery in Masterpieces

April 18, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Diabolical clues and clever wordplay are the orders of the evening as the SBMA Women’s Board, once again, presents the popular Mystery in Masterpieces. Clue Master Jamie Fleming and his inspired blend of treasure hunting and art appreciation challenge guests at this lively fundraiser.



For more information, contact Karen Kawaguchi at 884.6428 or visit www.sbmawb.org.



