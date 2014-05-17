Calendar » Myths to Live By

May 17, 2014 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

In this seminar into the ancient uses of mythology to illustrate the challenges and meanings of life, Professor Nandini Iyer will explain the philosophical concepts and existential interpretations of several seminal myths. The discussion will include focus on myths about both cosmic and human birth and death, on sources of conflict, remedies of accountability and justice and the possibilities of heroic action. Professor Iyer has taught many courses on comparative mythology. For more information: http://www.worldculture.org. No charge, but donations are appreciated.