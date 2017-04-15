Calendar » Nachale Deewane - An Indian Fusion Dance Showcase

April 15, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

UCSB student organization Dhadkan will stage its fourth annual national collegiate dance competition, Nachle Deewane 2017, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre.

The program will feature nine collegiate Indian dance teams in two styles, Bollywood fusion and bhangra, from all over the country competing for the top prize. In addition, there will be a special performance by guest artist Fateh.

The dancers come from well-established teams with a line of awards to fresh pioneer teams shaking up the Indian collegiate dance scene. Attendees will experience traditional and modern Indian cultural dances, as well as a creative fusion of Indian and American pop culture including:

Bollywood fusion: UCSC Kahani; UT Jazba; Cal Poly Kahanee; UC Berkeley Zahanat; and Texas A&M Akh Mastani

Bhangra: Bruin Bhangra; Cal Bhangra; Da Real Punjabiz; West Side Bhangra

All proceeds from the event will go toward assisting Pingalwara, a family-oriented charity focused on the education, health and wellness of poor, sick and needy individuals in India.

For tickets, visit https://www.lobero.org/events/ucsb-dhadkan/.