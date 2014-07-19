Calendar » Nancy Loe presents at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society Monthly Meeting

July 19, 2014 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society holds its monthly general meeting on Saturday, July 19, 2014, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

This month’s featured speaker, Nancy Loe, will help you learn about your ancestors’ experiences as they moved from entries on a ship’s manifest to an inspector’s record book. Discover what life was like for new immigrants, what records survive, and what you will find if you visit Castle Garden and Ellis Island today.

Nancy Loe is a professional archivist and librarian with an active interest in genealogy. She has an MA in American History and a Masters in Library Science and has managed local history, genealogy, and special collections in public and academic libraries. She has served as a consultant on institutional archives and digital asset management. In addition to appearing on PBS's American Experience and California Gold, Loe has presented extensively on genealogy research in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Colorado, and California.

She has assisted hundreds of people in libraries and archives with their family research and is working on her own family tree in the United States, Norway, Sweden, Scotland, Austria, Prussia, and Germany. Her blog, Sassy Jane Genealogy, is located at www.sassyjanegenealogy.blogspot.com.

Special interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438