Calendar » Nancy Loe will present “Ten Skills Every Genealogist Needs” at SBCGS meeting

September 15, 2018 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Nancy Loe will present "Ten Skills Every Genealogist Needs" at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, September 15th at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

The Skills you will Learn are:

• Translating records and reading old handwriting

• Searching the “Deep Web” for genealogy sites and records

• Scanning photos and records once and insert captions, names and places inside digital images

• Entering data and name digital files consistently to organize your work

• And six more skills.

Nancy Loe is a professional archivist, librarian and genealogist, with master's degrees in American History and Library Science. She has managed genealogy and special collections in public and academic libraries. In addition to directing NEH grants to digitize archives, Nancy has appeared on PBS's American Experience, as well as at Rootstech and Jamboree. She has assisted hundreds of people in libraries and archives with their family research and is working on her own family tree in Chicago, Norway, Sweden, Scotland, Austria, and Prussia. Her latest book, Libraries in the Information Age: An Introduction and Career Exploration, 3rd Edition, with co-author Denise Foruie, was published by ABC-CLIO in May. Visit her on the Web at sassyjanegenealogy.com.



Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).



END



Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438