Nancy Marfisi, flute, and Eric Kinsley, harpsichord and piano

February 24, 2013 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The program will feature a Bach sonata, a piece by Gaetano Donizetti, and a Haydn trio and will conclude with Andalouse by Emil Pessard. Kinsley is a senior lecturer in music and teaches piano at CLU. He has been a member of the New York Contemporary Music Band, Pacific Classical Winds and the Manhattan Chamber Orchestra. Marfisi, who teaches at CLU, performs regularly with the St. Matthew’s Chamber Orchestra, Santa Cecilia Orchestra, Areté Chamber Ensemble and the Long Beach Municipal Band.