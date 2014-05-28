Calendar » Narco Cultura with Introduction by Steven Osuna

May 28, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Narco-traffickers have become iconic outlaws, glorified by musicians who praise their new models of fame and success. They represent a pathway out of the ghetto, nurturing a new American dream fueled by an addiction to money, drugs, and violence. This is an explosive look at the drug cartels’ pop culture influence on both sides of the border as experienced by an LA narcocorrido singer dreaming of stardom and a Juarez crime scene investigator on the front line of Mexico’s Drug War. UCSB PhD candidate, Steven Osuna, will share his research on this new subculture and will introduce the film. Shaul Schwarz, 102 min., English & Spanish with English subtitles, 2013, USA/Mexico.