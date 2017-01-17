Calendar » Narrative & Violence

January 17, 2017 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Faculty and students from Fielding Graduate University's media psychology program discuss a six-month anti-terrorism project they worked on with the US military to counteract ISIS messaging in Syria and Iraq.

At this free public forum, these PhDs will describe teaming with Special Ops for a real-time simulation with nearly 100 people in seven countries to thwart terrorist recruitment efforts and more.

Come listen, learn and ask questions!