NASA Astronaut Richard Linnehan

January 28, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Astronaut Richard Linnehan has spent more than 58 days in orbit, including six spacewalks, one of which involved servicing the Hubble Space Telescope. Dr. Linnehan will be in Santa Barbara as part of Anacapa School's annual Synthesis Unit which will explore the topic “Space: Where Are We Going?” He will speak about his own experiences aboard the Space Shuttle as well as the future of human spaceflight and the U.S. space program.