April 14, 2018 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

Melissa Hammans of the popular concert Back to the Garden returns to Rubicon by popular demand with her newest concert NASHVILLE GAL, featuring music from the first ladies of country music: Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette and others. From the Kentucky coal mines to the Mississippi Delta, these Nashville gals found their way to Music City and changed America for good. With voices as big as their hearts, and in some cases their hair, they sang from the battlefields of life, love, and heartache in the Deep South. Melissa and her band feature such hits as “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Stand by Your Man” and “Jolene.”