October 28, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2705 or (805) 893-3535

Best-selling Author of The Black Swan

Nassim Nicholas Taleb

“The hottest thinker in the world.” The Times (U.K.)

Nassim N. Taleb is a former derivatives trader who became a scholar and philosophical essayist in 2006. Although he is currently Distinguished Professor of Risk Engineering at New York University’s Polytechnic Institute, he self-funds his research and operates in the manner of independent scholars. Taleb is the author of The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable (2007) and Antifragile: Things That Gain from Disorder (2012). His works focus on decision-making under uncertainty, as well as technical and philosophical problems with probability and metaprobability, in other words “what to do in a world we don’t understand.” Taleb will discuss his work on uncertainty, randomness and disorder.

