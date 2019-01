Calendar » Nat Fast Free Children’s Art Day

January 27, 2019 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Paint, draw, sing, and dance with professional artists at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum’s 9th Annual Nat Fast Children’s Arts Day, a free community event celebrating the arts and the legacy of local artist Nat Fast! Some of this year’s activities include animation, watercolors, glitter tattoos, and a performance by the Righetti High School folklorico dancers.