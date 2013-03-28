Calendar » National Day of Action with Mayor Schneider & Photo-Op/Shout-out

March 28, 2013 from 5:15pm - 6:15pm

PRESS CONFERENCE WITH MAYOR HELENE SCHNEIDER IN SANTA BARBARA ON THURSDAY MARCH 28th AT 5:15 PM DE LA GUERRA PLAZA in a National Day of Action with 900 MAYORS AND THEIR COMMUNITIES across the country demanding Congress act now on important common sense gun violence prevention legislation. The Coalition Against Gun Violence is sponsoring a community-wide photo-op and shout out in support of Mayor Helene Schneider’s participation as a vocal member in Mayors Against Illegal Guns PSA