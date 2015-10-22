Calendar » National Food Day

October 22, 2015 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Food Day is a national holiday inspiring Americans to change their diets and to take action to solve food-related problems in our communities, as well as supporting fair working conditions for food workers. Since the inception of National Food Day in 2011, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County have joined together to organize a local celebration featuring local farmers, food demonstrations, healthy food samples, raffle prices and hand on activities. Please join us to make this year a success!