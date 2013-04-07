Calendar » National Geographic: Brian Skerry

April 7, 2013 from 3:00pm

Brian Skerry Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Sun, Apr 7 3:00 PM Campbell Hall $20 : General Public $15 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) $15 : Youth Event Sponsors: Luci & Rich Janssen National Geographic Live! Ocean Soul Voyage across the oceans with one of National Geographic’s most seasoned photographers and discover a vast, hidden world beneath the waves.