National Geographic: Brian Skerry
April 7, 2013 from 3:00pm
Brian Skerry Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Sun, Apr 7 3:00 PM Campbell Hall $20 : General Public $15 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) $15 : Youth Event Sponsors: Luci & Rich Janssen National Geographic Live! Ocean Soul Voyage across the oceans with one of National Geographic’s most seasoned photographers and discover a vast, hidden world beneath the waves.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: April 7, 2013 3:00pm
- Price: $20 General Public/ $15 UCSB Students/ $15 Youth
- Location: UCSB Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2425