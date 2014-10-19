Calendar » National Geographic Live: Jim & Jamie Dutcher

October 19, 2014 from 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: (805) 893-3535 (Arts & Lectures Ticket Office) or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu

National Geographic Live

Filmmakers and Wildlife Activists

Jim & Jamie Dutcher

The Hidden Life of Wolves

“We thought if people could see the way these animals lived and played together, and witness their subtle acts of compassion and care, perhaps some of the fear and misunderstanding swirling around wolves would dissipate.” – Jim and Jamie Dutcher



Emmy-winning husband-and-wife filmmakers, the Dutchers, spent six years living in Idaho’s Sawtooth Wilderness, documenting a pack of wolves they bottle-fed as pups. The couple will weave fascinating stories and stunning images from their time in the wild, as depicted in their 2012 National Geographic book, The Hidden Life of Wolves. Learn more about the world the wolf faces today and workable solutions for their survival from on-the-ground biologists. Get a rare glimpse at the majestic animals who share the social characteristics of elephants and the DNA of dogs, and who play an important role in balancing ecosystems.