Calendar » National Songwriting Competition & Awards Ceremony

May 11, 2017 from 7:00pm - 11:30pm

Part of a weeklong festival of music events at Rubicon Theatre Company: Music for Changing Times: Looking Back/Moving Forward.

Finalists in our National Songwriting Competition, ages 18-38, will perform their winning songs for audiences and a panel of esteemed music professionals. Each artist receives comments from the judges, and at the end of the evening first, six awards totaling $11,000 in cash will be presented, along with other prizes. Join us downstairs at the “pub” after the show for open mic night.

To enter the songwriting competition or for more general information please visit www.rubicontheatre.org. To apply online or for information about the Songwriting Competition, please visit: http://siteline.vendini.com/site/rubicontheatre.org/music-for-changing-times-social-justice-songwriting-competition

OPEN MIC NIGHT AT THE RUBICON PUB



Following the Competition and ceremony, approx. at 9:30pm

Single Tickets: $15 (includes beverage voucher)

After the Top 10 Concert and Awards Ceremony, come downstairs to our pub to congratulate the winners, relax and unwind over a glass of locally made wine or craft beer. If you have a song you want to share, check in with our stage manager to sign up to perform at the open mic. Who knows who will be listening? The price includes one complimentary beverage. Light hors d’oeuvres will be available for purchase.

Rubicon Theatre Company, in association with Music2Life, presents a new weeklong series of events in Ventura, California, May 8 – 13, 2017, called MUSIC FOR CHANGING TIMES: LOOKING BACK/MOVING FORWARD celebrating the power of music to effect positive social change. Events include concerts with legacy artists and emerging artists, a national songwriting competition for artists 18 to 38 with an evening of performances by the Top 10 finalists and an awards ceremony, a master class for artist-activists, and the first public presentation of a theatrical concert-in-the-making. This inaugural series is curated and hosted by five-time Grammy Award-winner Noel Paul Stookey.

Other artists scheduled to participate as performers, judges or instructors include Grammy winners Peter Yarrow (Peter, Paul and Mary) and George Grove (The Kingston Trio); Tony nominee and LADCC winner Dan Wheetman of Marley’s Ghost; Jimmy Messina of Buffalo Springfield, Poco, and Loggins and Messina; songwriter Dave Gibson (whose new duet performed by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill debuted on Monday’s CMA Awards); Golden Globe Award-winning singer/songwriter Amanda McBroom; Tariqh (music director for Josh Groban and Stevie Wonder); Perla Battala (a long-time associate of Leonard Cohen and Ojai-based solo artist); Tony Award-winning producer and music manager Normand Kurtz of Dartmouth Management (Christina Aguilera, David Bowie and others); music manager Mark Hartley (Partner, Fitzgerald Hartley Co., music agent) Ira Goldenring of Paradigm Agency; and The Lonesome Travelers (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominees).