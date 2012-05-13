Calendar » National Train Day 2012

May 13, 2012 from 9:00am - Noon

First, take a train ride at 9:20am to Carpinteria, and back to SB at 10:15, with magician Mark Collier. Munch on food from Omni Catering, decorate train cookies from Fresco Café, and enjoy giveaways from Amtrak. The Press Conference with elected officials and moderated by Grant House will begin at 10:30. You’ll hear them address the vital role that rail plays in creating a sustainable community, and relieving congestion on the 101. Then enjoy many more surprises!See you There!