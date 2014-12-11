Calendar » Nationwide Vigil to End Gun Violence

December 11, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join the Coalition Against Gun Violence and Rev. Mark Asman for an Interfaith Memorial Vigil in the Sanctuary of the Trinity Episcopal Church on December 11, from 7 until 8 pm. The Santa Barbara community is joining with the Newtown Foundation’s nationwide vigil of mourning and remembrance for the 30,000+ people who fall victim to the ongoing epidemic of gun violence in America annually and specifically to honor the victims and families of the Isla Vista and Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings. For more information: www.sbcoalition.org