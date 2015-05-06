Calendar » Native Plant Conservation-Grazing Program at Arroyo Hondo Preserve

May 6, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Meeting May 6th, 2015 7PM Native Plant Conservation-Grazing Program at Arroyo Hondo Preserve presented by Chet Work, Executive Director, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road In partnership with the Coastal Ranches Conservancy and the Animal Science Department at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, The Land Trust has launched a conservation-grazing program on Arroyo Hondo Preserve to restore the natural habitat by encouraging the re-establishment of a native plant, purple needle grass (Stipa pulcra). Chet has spent the better part of the past ten years working to ensure that family farms and ranches in Wyoming and Idaho continue to thrive in a landscape that has been under significant development pressure. He holds a Masters of Environmental Management from Duke University and conducted post-graduate study in natural history and environmental education at the Teton Science School in Jackson, Wyoming. He is a graduate of the rigorous Executive Leadership Program through the Land Trust Alliance, the umbrella organization for the 1,700 land trusts throughout the country. Gathering on a regular basis since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM generally on the first Wednesday of every month at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Visitors are always welcome. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. The society typically arranges a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.