Calendar » Natural History Field Classes with Fred and Larry: Birds of Las Cruzitas Ranch

October 18, 2014 from 9:00AM - 11:30AM

The Wildling Museum is pleased to present the next session of “Natural History Field Classes with Fred and Larry” on Saturday, October 18, 2014 at 9:00am. Join local naturalists Dr. Fred Emerson and Larry Ballard for an exploration of the birds of Las Cruzitas Ranch. This 1,500 acre working ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley near Happy Canyon has a variety of bird feeders scattered among its historic plantings. Bird life is abundant here and Las Cruzitas is a mecca for the Yellow-billed Magpie and other resident birds. Wintering birds will also be common at this time of year. We’ll spend most of the time birding around the plantings, then take a short walk to look for Burrowing Owl and Prairie Falcon. Bring your binoculars and cameras.

Class fee is $25 or $20 for Museum members, includes admission to the Museum on day of class. For more information please go to the Wildling’s website: www.wildlingmuseum.org or call 805-686-8315 to sign up. Directions will be emailed to paid participants the week of the class.