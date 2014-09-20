Calendar » Natural History Field Classes with Fred and Larry: Rancho San Carlos de Jonata

September 20, 2014 from 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM

The Wildling Museum is please to present the next session of “Natural History Field Classes with Fred and Larry” on Saturday, September 20, 2014 at 9:00am. Join local naturalists Dr. Fred Emerson and Larry Ballard for an exploration of Rancho San Carlos de Jonata. Located on Ballard Canyon Road near Los Olivos, the ranch was part of a Mexican land grant purchased by members of the Buell family in 1867. A portion of the land was later sold leading to the founding of the city of Solvang in 1911. The highlight of the trip is Palmer oak, a relictual scrub oak known in the county from only a few populations between Solvang and Lompoc. Several rare plants adapted to sandy soil will also be seen.

Class fee is $25 or $20 for Museum members, includes admission to the Museum on day of class. For more information please go to the Wildling’s website: www.wildlingmuseum.org or call 805-686-8315 to sign up. Directions will be emailed to paid participants the week of the class.