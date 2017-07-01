Nature Center Detectives
July 1, 2017 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm
Every Friday & Saturday in July & August from 2-3pm
Joins us at the Nature Center to test you powers of observation as you tour the center. Take the Scavenger Hunt (Kids) of Jeopardy Hunt (teen/adult) and see how you stack up against each other.
Neal Taylor Nature Center
2265 Hwy 154, Santa Barbara, Ca. 93105
805.693.0691 or [email protected] for details
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Neal Taylor Nature Center
- Price: FREE
- Website: http://www.CLNatureCenter.org
