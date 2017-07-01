Friday, March 23 , 2018, 1:19 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Nature Center Detectives

July 1, 2017 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Every Friday & Saturday in July & August from 2-3pm

​Joins us at the Nature Center to test you powers of observation as you tour the center.  Take the Scavenger Hunt (Kids) of Jeopardy Hunt (teen/adult) and see how you stack up against each other. 

Neal Taylor Nature Center
​2265 Hwy 154, Santa Barbara, Ca. 93105

805.693.0691 or [email protected] for details

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Neal Taylor Nature Center
  • Starts: July 1, 2017 2:00pm - 3:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: 2265Hwy 154, Santa Barbara, Ca. 93105
  • Website: http://www.CLNatureCenter.org
  • Sponsors: Neal Taylor Nature Center
 
 
 