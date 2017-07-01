Calendar » Nature Center Detectives

July 1, 2017 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Nature Center Detectives



Every Friday & Saturday in July & August from 2-3pm

​Joins us at the Nature Center to test you powers of observation as you tour the center. Take the Scavenger Hunt (Kids) of Jeopardy Hunt (teen/adult) and see how you stack up against each other.

Neal Taylor Nature Center

​2265 Hwy 154, Santa Barbara, Ca. 93105

805.693.0691 or [email protected] for details