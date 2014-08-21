Calendar » Nature Journaling Class

August 21, 2014 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Nature journaling is a place where science and art meet. It’s a way of deepening your experience of nature, of capturing special moments, details, and even sounds.

This class is intended for everyone, regardless of your experience level. Bring your enthusiasm and your curiosity. All materials for the first class will be provided