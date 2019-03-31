Calendar » Nature Photography Made Easy

March 31, 2019 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 pm

The Land Trust welcomes Andreina Diaz, of Eye See Santa Barbara, for a sunset photography workshop and tour of the Rincon Bluffs Preserve. Come visit, discover, and photograph these beautiful bluffs, the Land Trust's most recent land conservation in Carpinteria.

Taking successful pictures at dusk can be difficult! We will walk the 2-mile Rincon Bluffs loop while learning photography tips that will help you capture the best visual seascapes of our coastline at dusk, including general composition, use of flash, and proper exposure.



All photographic skill levels welcome.



Advance registration is required. Adults $25 / Children under 15 years $10



Specific meeting location will be sent in a confirmation email once you have registered for the event.



In this workshop you will have the opportunity to learn about exposure adjustment and basic camera settings and smartphone/iPhone features.



- This is a photography workshop that will help you stretch your photographic knowledge while capturing breathtaking photographs!



- Bring your camera and/or smartphone (DSLR, point-and-shoot, cell phone camera – all are welcome).

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Since 1985, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, willing landowners and others to preserve, restore, and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the County. To date, the Land Trust has helped to preserve more than 27,000 acres of natural resource and working land across the county, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, Point Sal, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast. www.sblandtrust.org