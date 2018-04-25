Calendar » Nature, Wisdom and Mindfulness: Inspiration for a Sustainable Future of our Oceans

February 8, 2018 from 7:00pm

Lecture by Holly S. Lohuis

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

When: Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7 pm

Cost: $5 (SBMM members) • $15 (non-members)

Holly, with a multi-media presentation, will share a wealth of stories and beautiful images from her adventurous life, including behind the scene images from Jean-Michel Cousteau’s latest IMAX film, ‘Secret Ocean 3D’. She will highlight the complexities of the ocean environment and some of the impacts that are threatening the long-term vitality of our water planet. Using kelp forests and coral reefs as examples of an underwater sustainable city, Holly will highlight many lessons the ocean can teach us on how we can all take part in the global solution of creating a sustainable future. There is untold beauty and inspiration on our ocean planet. We can all make a difference – by protecting and conserving all life on our water planet, for us now, and for generations to come. We protect what we love and through Holly’s presentation you will fall in the love with many of the fascinating marine creatures and feel empowered to be a part of the long-term solution of marine conservation and stewardship. Protecting our ocean now will be our gift to the future.

Holly S. Lohuis is a marine biologist and educator who has appeared in many of Jean-Michel Cousteau’s documentaries, including co-star of a new IMAX film, ‘Secret Ocean 3D, launched in 2015. She is also featured as a diver and on camera biologist in the eleven hours of the PBS series, “Jean-Michel Cousteau Ocean Adventures.” With a degree in aquatic biology from UC Santa Barbara and experience in the ocean realm around the world, she is an eloquent and popular speaker on the beauty and crises facing our water planet. Holly is also a PADI Dive Master and Open Water SCUBA Instructor. As a member of Cousteau’s expedition team for over 22 years, Holly acts as a liaison between the team and scientists and is responsible for confirming the factual accuracy of Ocean Futures Society’s documentaries and publications. She has worked full-time with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s marine conservation organization, Ocean Futures Society, since 2002.