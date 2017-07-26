Calendar » Nautical Nights

July 26, 2017 from 5:30pm

A community evening of Ocean Awareness, Film, Art, & Drinks

Provided with support from the Johnson Ohana Foundation

An opportunity to create artistically unique Ocean protection letters



Wednesday, July 26, 2017, from 5:30-8:30pm

at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum 113 Harbor Way

Cost: $10

Register at sbmm.org or call Museum Store 805 456-8747

Hosted by: Sondra Weiss of Lost Art of Love Letters & Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

With support from Jean Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society & LoaTree

Vendor sponsors include M-Special Brewery, Santa Barbara Winery & Real McCoy Rum

Love Letters to the Sea: Attendees are provided inspiration & supplies to create handmade Love Letters to the Sea. The letters empower participants to act as a voice for the ocean, creating political change and ocean protection. The heartfelt letters & handmade envelopes, decorated with marine creatures, will be delivered to world dignitaries & global decision makers by Jean-Michel Cousteau of Ocean Futures Society & Jack Johnson Musician/Environmentalist.

www.lostartofloveletters.com

The Smog of the Sea: The SB Maritime Museum will be showing the 30-minute documentary, “The Smog of the Sea”, which artistically chronicles the 1-week journey through the remote waters of the Sargasso Sea with marine scientist Marcus Eriksen. The crew consisted of renowned surfers Keith & Dan Malloy, musician/environmentalist Jack Johnson, spear-fisher Kimi Werner, and bodysurfer Mark Cunningham who all became citizen scientists on a mission to assess the fate of plastics in the world’s oceans. www.thesmogofthesea.com

Before the film: Marine Biologist & Educator Holly Lohuis of Ocean Futures Society will be giving a brief visual presentation of her underwater experiences diving around the world with Jean-Michel Cousteau for over two decades. www.oceanfutures.org