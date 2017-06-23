Friday, March 23 , 2018, 1:41 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Navigating the Amazon: Building Your Author Platform at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference

June 23, 2017 from 4:00PM - 5:00PM

Navigating the Amazon: Building Your Author Platform Panel

Panel moderated by Marla Miller. Lida Sideris, Lisa Angle, Jason Matthews and Gail Kearns as panelists. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Writers Conference
  • Price: $10.00
  • Location: Santa Barbara Hyatt, 1111 East Cabrillo Blvd
  • Website: http://www.sbwriters.com
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Writers Conference
 
 
 