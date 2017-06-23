Navigating the Amazon: Building Your Author Platform at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference
June 23, 2017 from 4:00PM - 5:00PM
Navigating the Amazon: Building Your Author Platform Panel
Panel moderated by Marla Miller. Lida Sideris, Lisa Angle, Jason Matthews and Gail Kearns as panelists.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Writers Conference
- Starts: June 23, 2017 4:00PM - 5:00PM
- Price: $10.00
- Location: Santa Barbara Hyatt, 1111 East Cabrillo Blvd
- Website: http://www.sbwriters.com
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Writers Conference