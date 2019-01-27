Navigating the Digital Age with our Youth
January 27, 2019 from 3:00pm - 5:15pm
This workshop will feature speakers and breakout groups where you will learn strategies on how to support youth responsibly with their devices. Understand the impact of screens on brain development. Learn to identify signs of cell phone and gaming addiction. Learn how to start the conversations with your child and set healthy limits around devices.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Family Service Agency
- Price: 0
- Location: Deckers Rotunda 250 Coromar Drive, Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/navigating-the-digital-gaming-world-with-our-youth-registration-54029834690
