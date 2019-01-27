Pixel Tracker

Sunday, January 27 , 2019, 12:52 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Navigating the Digital Age with our Youth

January 27, 2019 from 3:00pm - 5:15pm

This workshop will feature speakers and breakout groups where you will learn strategies on how to support youth responsibly with their devices. Understand the impact of screens on brain development. Learn to identify signs of cell phone and gaming addiction. Learn how to start the conversations with your child and set healthy limits around devices.

 

