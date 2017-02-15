Calendar » Navigating the Medicare Maze

February 15, 2017 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

This class helps students tackle the Medicare maze and arms them with tools to make important health care decisions. Students will be able to track the differences between the Medigap policies and Medicare Advantage policies. The complexity of the prescription drug program will be unraveled. In this class students will learn how to deal with physicians under the Medicare programs and track their ongoing medical costs.