NAWBO-SB Breakfast Meeting

March 27, 2013 from 7:30am - 9:30am

NAWBO-SB will host Tina Loza, a trademark and patent attorney, for a breakfast meeting March 27th at the Montecito Country Club from 7:30am – 9:30am. Her talk, Protect Your Valuable Business Information: Intellectual Property Advice You Can Use Today, will focus on the common buzzwords many business owners hear but may not fully understand or apply to business strategy.