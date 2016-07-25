Calendar » NAWIC & Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast Day Camp!

July 25, 2016 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast (GSCCC) and National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Present a Week-Long Day Camp at Camp Arnaz July 25 to July 29

WHAT: A unique weeklong hands-on training camp which teaches Girl Scouts

12-years-old and up basic construction skills, such as carpentry, electricals skills, plumbing, painting, and even masonry! Local contractors, building trades journeymen and women, construction technology instructors and community volunteers work side-by-side to mentor the girls.

WHO: The camp is run in conjunction with the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), an organization whose core purpose is to enhance the success of women in the construction industry. It is being held at the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast (GSCCC) Camp Arnaz Program Center in Ventura County.

WHY: This day camp helps teach girls about teamwork, responsibility and job skills training. The fun projects made at camp entirely by girls help inspire self-confidence and independence.

WHEN: Monday, July 25, 2016 through Friday July 29 from 8am to 3pm.

WHERE: Arnaz Program Center: 155 Sulphur Mountain Rd, Ventura, CA 93001.

COST: $60 for the week. Girls will also get a Camp T-shirt, personal toolkit and get to take home camp projects including a trivet and a lamp.

Adult Volunteer Fee: $0.00, but must register. Volunteers are welcome! You do not need to volunteer for all 5 days. For more information contact Amanda at [email protected]

Click here to http://www.girlscoutsccc.org/Pages/NAWIC.aspx. Sign up today! Registration closes June 30th.

(Girls will need to bring a sack lunch and a refillable water bottle daily.)

