Calendar » Neal Graffy, Annie Dahlgren, present ‘A Murder at the Potter Hotel” at SB Genealogy mtg.

February 20, 2016 from 11:00am - 12:00pm

Neal Graffy, local writer and Santa Barbara Historian, along with coauthor singer/songwriter & award winning screenwriter Annie J Dahlgren, presents their recently released book, A Murder at the Potter Hotel, at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, February 20, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

A Murder at the Potter Hotel is about a time and place - Santa Barbara in 1908 with the arrival of the 16 battleships of President Roosevelt's Great White Fleet during their global voyage. A murder occurs at the waterfront Potter Hotel and Leontine Birabent, a piano teacher, inadvertently gets involved, and sets out to determine what happened.

The authors will discuss the history of the Potter Hotel and the Great White Fleet and then talk about the writing of the book and of course take questions. “We have real Santa Barbarans throughout the book and several fictional characters - so it was quite a challenge to keep the history and characters true and still be able to keep the fiction and the history believable.” said Mr Graffy. “Leontine Birabent, the lead in the story, was the woman I met when I was 14 who got me so interested in Santa Barbara history.”

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

