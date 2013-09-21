Calendar » Neal Graffy Presents “Santa Barbara Then & Now” at the SB Genealogical Society

September 21, 2013 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

Neal Graffy Presents “Santa Barbara Then & Now” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s Saturday, September 21st monthly meeting at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

“Delightfully unfettered by convention” sums up Neal Graffy’s approach to history. Whether in print, radio, television, documentary or live, his audiences always find his presentations to be entertaining, fun and educational.

Even though it may seem like Santa Barbara’s red-tiled roofs and white stucco walls and buildings have been here forever… Neal Graffy knows what secrets lurk beneath those facades. Through the images of “Santa Barbara Then and Now”, Neal will peel back layers of time to reveal an earlier Santa Barbara of many different designs and uses. The side-by-side comparison of the Then & Now images present a fascinating journey through Santa Barbara as it was and as it currently is. Along the way it’s easy to see that every generation gains and loses something they treasure. This is the only historic presentation that dares to pose the question "Has every building in Santa Barbara been a restaurant at least once in its life?"

Neal Graffy has had numerous appearances on local, state and national radio and TV including Huell Howser's California Gold, KCET TV's Life and Times and nationally on This Old House. He has been featured in several documentaries including the Emmy Award winning Impressions in Time. He has authored numerous monographs for historical organizations, as well as articles in regional and national publications. His newest book, Santa Barbara Then & Now, has just been released. His two previous books are Street Names of Santa Barbara and Historic Santa Barbara. For fun, he collects Santa Barbara memorabilia, postcards, and photographs, plays guitar, enjoys cruising around town in an unrestored 1941 Packard 180 limousine (see photo) and continues the never-ending search for the perfect bacon burger.

The doors open at 9:00 AM for JewishGen Special Interest Group. The other SIGS meet at 9:30. Enjoy refreshments, a short business meeting, and then this outstanding program begins at 10:30am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/events.php).

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected]