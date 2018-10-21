Calendar » Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake 30 Year Gala Celebration

October 21, 2018 from 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Come Celebrate The Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake's Celebration of 30 years of service to the communities of Santa Barbara County!

On Sunday, October 21st from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at

The Carriage and Western Art Museum, 129 Castillo St, Santa Barbara.

Fabulous Catered Supper

Live and Silent Auctions

Live Entertainment

Ticket Prices: $85 non-members, $75 members

Levels of Sponsorship - Patron Tables

Platinum $25,000

Diamond $15,000

Gold $10,000

Silver $ 5,000

Trail Blazer $ 2,500

Steward $ 750

For more information contact Julie McDonald, Executive Director at 805-729-2246

30 Years of connecting kids, families and campers to the beauty of Cachuma Lake and the Santa Ynez Watershed.