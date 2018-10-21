Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake 30 Year Gala Celebration
Come Celebrate The Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake's Celebration of 30 years of service to the communities of Santa Barbara County!
On Sunday, October 21st from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at
The Carriage and Western Art Museum, 129 Castillo St, Santa Barbara.
Fabulous Catered Supper
Live and Silent Auctions
Live Entertainment
Ticket Prices: $85 non-members, $75 members
Levels of Sponsorship - Patron Tables
Platinum $25,000
Diamond $15,000
Gold $10,000
Silver $ 5,000
Trail Blazer $ 2,500
Steward $ 750
For more information contact Julie McDonald, Executive Director at 805-729-2246
30 Years of connecting kids, families and campers to the beauty of Cachuma Lake and the Santa Ynez Watershed.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Julie McDonald
- Starts: October 21, 2018 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.
- Price: $85 See event description for further information
- Location: Carriage and Western Art Museum, 129 Castillo St., Santa Barbara, CA, 93101
- Sponsors: Julie McDonald