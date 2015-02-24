Nederlands Dans Theater 2
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3086 or (805) 893-3535
Paul Lightfoot, Artistic Director
Dance series sponsored in part by Margo & Robert Feinberg and the Cohen Family Fund
Sponsored in part by Mission Wealth Management
Tues, Feb 24, 8:00 PM, Granada Theatre
“Simply stunning: can human beings really dance so brilliantly with such apparent ease?” The Independent (U.K.)
Nederlands Dans Theater 2 is world-famous for its bold choreography and unparalleled performances. Last appearing in Santa Barbara in 2003, NDT2 is a brilliant ensemble of 16 of the world’s most talented young dancers that serves as the breeding ground for the main company. NDT2 will perform a wide-ranging program of dance by several of Europe’s most sought-after choreographers, Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar, Johan Inger and NDT Artistic Director Paul Lightfoot and Sol León.
Program
Johan Inger: I New Then
Paul Lightfoot & Sol León: Shutters Shut
Sharon Eyal & Gai Behar: Sara
Paul Lightfoot & Sol León: Subject to Change
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: February 24, 2015 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $48.00-$20.00
- Location: Granada Theatre
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3086