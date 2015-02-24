Calendar » Nederlands Dans Theater 2

February 24, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3086 or (805) 893-3535

Nederlands Dans Theater 2

Paul Lightfoot, Artistic Director

Dance series sponsored in part by Margo & Robert Feinberg and the Cohen Family Fund

Sponsored in part by Mission Wealth Management

Tues, Feb 24, 8:00 PM, Granada Theatre

“Simply stunning: can human beings really dance so brilliantly with such apparent ease?” The Independent (U.K.)



Nederlands Dans Theater 2 is world-famous for its bold choreography and unparalleled performances. Last appearing in Santa Barbara in 2003, NDT2 is a brilliant ensemble of 16 of the world’s most talented young dancers that serves as the breeding ground for the main company. NDT2 will perform a wide-ranging program of dance by several of Europe’s most sought-after choreographers, Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar, Johan Inger and NDT Artistic Director Paul Lightfoot and Sol León.



Program

Johan Inger: I New Then

Paul Lightfoot & Sol León: Shutters Shut

Sharon Eyal & Gai Behar: Sara

Paul Lightfoot & Sol León: Subject to Change