NELL ROBINSON’S Rose of No Man’s Land with Ramblin’ Jack Elliot
The songs of Nell Robinson & The Rose of No-Man’s Land integrate the heritage of her Alabama family’s history, beginning with her ancestor John Robinson leading the Pilgrims into the New World and encompassing 250 years of involvement in every major war since the American Revolution. Nell Robinson creates a beloved and engaging collective experience by seamlessly weaving intimate familial history with lush vocals and artisan storytelling.
Nell Robinson will be joined by two-time Grammy WINNER & National Medal of Arts recipient Ramblin’ Jack Elliott and an all-star band.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 13, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $35 - Section A $25 - Section B (Tickets are subject to $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
- Location: lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido St. Santa Barbara, Ca 93101
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/rose-no-mans-land/