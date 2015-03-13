Calendar » NELL ROBINSON’S Rose of No Man’s Land with Ramblin’ Jack Elliot

March 13, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

The songs of Nell Robinson & The Rose of No-Man’s Land integrate the heritage of her Alabama family’s history, beginning with her ancestor John Robinson leading the Pilgrims into the New World and encompassing 250 years of involvement in every major war since the American Revolution. Nell Robinson creates a beloved and engaging collective experience by seamlessly weaving intimate familial history with lush vocals and artisan storytelling.

Nell Robinson will be joined by two-time Grammy WINNER & National Medal of Arts recipient Ramblin’ Jack Elliott and an all-star band.