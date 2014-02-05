Calendar » “Networking Extravaganza with AWC-SB”

February 5, 2014 from 5:30 PM - 7:00PM

Did you resolve to improve your networking skills in 2014? If so, you’ll want to join AWC-SB members and friends at a Networking Extravaganza on Wednesday, February 5, 5:30-7:30 pm. The event takes place at Antioch University’s beautiful campus in downtown Santa Barbara.

Whether you find networking a bit scary or you’re an old pro, you’ll enjoy this program structured to help participants get to know each other. You will also have the opportunity to define business goals for 2014 and learn how AWC-SB can help you achieve those goals.Refreshments included.



