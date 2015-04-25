Calendar » New Beginnings Accessory Pop-Up Boutique

April 25, 2015 from 10am - 6pm



New Beginnings Counseling Center Accessory Pop-Up Boutique

Give your Accessories a New Beginning! Proceeds benefit those in need of mental health and housing assistance in our community!

Donate hats, pocketbooks, purses, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, and pashminas. All proceeds from the sale of donated items will directly benefit the programs, services, and clients of New Beginnings Counseling Center.

Call for pick-up or bring your items directly to our center:

324 E. Carrillo St. Suite C

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Boutique sale opened to the public Saturday, April 25th 2015, from 10am to 6pm

629 State St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Questions? Please contact Camille Jarmie Community Engagement Manager

805.963.7777 ext. 112 or [email protected]

All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by the Internal Revenue Service.