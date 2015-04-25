New Beginnings Accessory Pop-Up Boutique
Give your Accessories a New Beginning! Proceeds benefit those in need of mental health and housing assistance in our community!
Donate hats, pocketbooks, purses, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, and pashminas. All proceeds from the sale of donated items will directly benefit the programs, services, and clients of New Beginnings Counseling Center.
Call for pick-up or bring your items directly to our center:
324 E. Carrillo St. Suite C
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Boutique sale opened to the public Saturday, April 25th 2015, from 10am to 6pm
629 State St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Questions? Please contact Camille Jarmie Community Engagement Manager
805.963.7777 ext. 112 or [email protected]
All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by the Internal Revenue Service.
