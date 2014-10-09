Calendar » New Beginnings Anger Management Classes

October 9, 2014 from 5:30 - 7:30

New Beginnings Anger Management Class

10 Week Program

THURSDAYS, 5:30pm—7:30pm

Sign-up now call 805-963-7777 x130

$20 per group/week

The 10-Week Anger Management Psychoeducational Group will be facilitated by Ciara Murray- Young and Danielle Amara Norlinger. A completion certificate will be provided to participants attending all 10 weeks of the program.

· Is your job in jeopardy because of your angry attitude?

· Are you required by law to attend anger management classes?

· Is your relationship suffering from your angry outbursts?

· Have you experienced road rage?

Classes will include information on:

· What is Anger?

· When does anger become a problem?

· Power and control

· Triggers and Cues

· Substance and Anger

· Effective Communication

· Assertive Expression

· Coping Mechanisms

· Cognitive Distortions

· Relaxation techniques