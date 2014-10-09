New Beginnings Anger Management Classes
New Beginnings Anger Management Class
10 Week Program
THURSDAYS, 5:30pm—7:30pm
Sign-up now call 805-963-7777 x130
$20 per group/week
The 10-Week Anger Management Psychoeducational Group will be facilitated by Ciara Murray- Young and Danielle Amara Norlinger. A completion certificate will be provided to participants attending all 10 weeks of the program.
· Is your job in jeopardy because of your angry attitude?
· Are you required by law to attend anger management classes?
· Is your relationship suffering from your angry outbursts?
· Have you experienced road rage?
Classes will include information on:
· What is Anger?
· When does anger become a problem?
· Power and control
· Triggers and Cues
· Substance and Anger
· Effective Communication
· Assertive Expression
· Coping Mechanisms
· Cognitive Distortions
· Relaxation techniques
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 9, 2014 5:30 - 7:30
- Price: $20 per group/week
- Location: New Beginnings Counseling Center 324 E Carrillo St.. Suite C Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.sbnbcc.org